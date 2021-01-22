45 new cases of COVID-19 reported in area counties, Putnam County administers first doses of vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department reports 26 additional COVID-19 cases since January 14th, which makes the total 431 or 8.66% of Putnam County residents. Twenty-four individuals are being monitored by public health. Nine deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 complications.

The Putnam County Health Department reports it administered the first 90 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to Tier 1A and Tier 1B individuals. Those groups include long-term care facility residents and staff, health care workers, and high-risk individuals.

The health department does not have a waiting list for additional vaccines. It is planning a drive-through clinic.

Call the Putnam County Health Department’s dedicated extension for updates on vaccine supply and clinic availability at 660-947-2429 extension 23.

The Livingston County Health Center announces 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,331. Active cases increased by seven. Of the 61 active cases, 50 are in the community, eight are school actives, and three are facility actives. Forty-five COVID-19-related deaths and eight current hospitalizations are reported for Livingston County.

Two probable COVID-19 cases have been added in Mercer County. The health department reports 162 probable cases and 147 confirmed cases. Active cases dropped by two to 10. Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Mercer County.

Five COVID-19 cases were added for Harrison County the night of January 21st, bringing the total to 921. Active cases went down by five to 75. The health department noted 779 cases were confirmed. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths were reported for Harrison County.

Related