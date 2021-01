Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission will consider a petition requesting an election on a question of issuing $70,000 general obligation road bonds of Marion Township.

The meeting will be held at the courthouse in Trenton on the morning of January 26th at 9:30.

The Grundy County Commission will also consider the adoption of the budget that morning at 9 o’clock and meet with North Central Missouri Business Facilitation at 11 o’clock.

