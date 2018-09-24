Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of three over the weekend

Two men from rural Milan have been arrested and face drug charges in Grundy County.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ricky Gene Banner and 29-year-old Thomas Nakona Miller are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Banner also faces a felony charge of possession, with alleged intent to distribute a controlled substance listed as more than 35 grams of marijuana. Bonds were set at $25,000for Banner and $15,000 for Miller.

Both were arrested by law enforcement officers Sunday with each is to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County circuit court.

Arrested Sunday was 28-year-old Bryant Olen Ellis of Trenton on charges of assault in the third degree allegedly causing physical injury to another person. Bond was set at $5,000, with Ellis to be in the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday.

Court information accuses Ellis of using a closed fist to repeatedly strike a male victim in the head and face.