Dungeons and Dragons session scheduled at Livingston County Library

Dungeons and Dragons took hold in the 1980s and continues to grow in popularity today. The game itself is not as complicated as it used to be years ago, and others skilled in the game are always willing to help out.

If you’ve never played Dungeons and Dragons before but would like to try it out, or, whether you just need a new group, then consider attending the Livingston County Library’s game day on September 27 from 4 to 7 pm.

The library is welcoming experienced and new players alike. All are welcome as they will be playing Dungeons and Dragons at the Livingston County Library. If you don’t know how to make a character, the library will have pre-generated characters for you to use and all ages are welcome.

For more information on Dungeons and Dragons, contact Monica at 660-646-0547.