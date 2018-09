A Kirksville resident was injured Sunday due to falling from a moving utility terrain vehicle two miles east of Kirksville.

The mishap was on Route P Sunday morning with the patrol reporting injuries as serious for 79-year-old Jacetta Buchanan who was flown by helicopter (Air Evac) to University Hospital in Columbia.

Buchanan was a passenger, improperly riding, on a single seat UTV driven by 79-year-old Arthur Buchanan of Kirksville who wasn’t reported hurt.