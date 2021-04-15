Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of five area individuals

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of several area residents in the last couple of days.

Forty-year-old Lori Ann Pennington of Trenton was arrested April 14th on felony driving while intoxicated—aggravated and misdemeanor driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense. Bond is $5,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on April 27th.

Court documents accuse Pennington of operating a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Grundy Street on April 13th while under the influence of alcohol and during a time her operator’s license was revoked. Her blood alcohol concentration was reportedly .272, which is greater than .25 of one percent by weight of alcohol. She was previously convicted of DWI in Jackson County Circuit Court in May 2017 and found guilty in Independence in February 2011 and April 2008.

Thirty-six-year-old Dorothy Kathryn Archuleta and 34-year-old Mark Pinto, both of Trenton, were arrested on April 15th for felony possession of a controlled substance. Pinto posted a bond of $5,000 cash or 10% allowed. Archuleta’s bond is $5,000 cash or 10% allowed. Both are scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on April 27th.

Court documents accuse Archuleta and Pinto of possessing methamphetamine in February.

Twenty-four-year-old Thomas Blake Dalton of Galt was arrested on a capias warrant on a probation violation and extradited from the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail. His original charge was felony attempted sexual abuse—first degree. His bond is $2,500, 10% cash approved, and he was scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on April 15th.

Court documents accuse Dalton of attempting to subject someone to sexual contact between June and November 2016 when the person was incapable of consent.

Thirty-one-year-old Kelsey McCaughey of Trenton was arrested April 14th on a capias warrant on a probation violation on original felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—amphetamine or methamphetamine. She posted a bond of $2,500, 10% cash approved, and she is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on May 13th.

Court documents accuse McCaughey of possessing methamphetamine in March 2020 and possessing a glass smoking pipe, which was drug paraphernalia.

