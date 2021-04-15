Trenton High School band and choir to perform for grand opening of performing arts center

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton High School Band and Choir will perform for the grand opening of the new performing arts center on April 17th. There will be two performances that evening, one at 6 o’clock and one at 7:30.

The band will feature guest director Buddy Hannaford as well as a surprise guest tuba player.

The choir will perform the world premiere of a piece titled “Home” by composer Ryan Main in honor of former THS Choir Teacher Ann Brinser.

There are a limited number of seats available for Saturday’s grand opening. Vocal Music Instructor Tyler Busick reported that as of the night of April 14th, there were about 100 seats still available to the public.

Call or text Busick to reserve a seat at 660-988-1218 or email [email protected].

