Crowder State Park opens campgrounds as the “On-Season” begins

The on-season begins April 15th at Crowder State Park west of Trenton. The campground shower house and lake restroom have been opened.

April 15th is also the first day of camping reservations at Crowder. Reservations can be made one day to 12 months in advance by calling 1-877-422-6766 or going to the Crowder State Park section of the Missouri State Parks website.

Missouri State Parks gift cards are available. They can be purchased for $10 or more and reloaded for any dollar amount.

The gift cards can be used for things like making camping reservations, purchasing state park merchandise, and renting watercraft equipment.

Gift cards can be purchased on the Missouri State Parks website, by calling 1-877-422-6766 or 1-800-334-6946, or at a state park or historic site. Those purchased online or by phone will be mailed.

Missouri State Parks asks visitors to keep parks and trails clean by packing out what they bring or dispose of trash properly. That includes food scraps, water bottles, wipes, and plastic containers.

More information on the Missouri State Parks Seven Leave No Trace Principles can be found on the Missouri State Parks website.

