Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of area residents

The Grundy County Sherriff’s Department reports the pick up of two area residents Wednesday on writs and the arrest of one on Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Trace Aaron Harvey was picked up from Nodaway County and is accused of violating his probation on original charges of three felony counts of second-degree burglary and one felony count of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Court documents accuse him of unlawfully entering inhabitable structures in Spickard at 315 Commercial Street possessed by the Wise-Slater Funeral Home, 105 North Fourth Street possessed by the Spickard R-2 School District, 506 North Eighth Street, and at 522 North Seventh Street with the purpose of committing stealing therein.

Harvey is also accused of unlawfully defacing vehicles without consent by spray painting the vehicles and breaking windows.

Twenty-three-year-old Andrew Scott Robinson of Chillicothe was picked up from the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center of Saint Joseph. He faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing–$750 or more.

Court documents accuse Robinson of unlawfully entering an inhabitable structure at Northeast 80th Avenue in Grundy County owned by Michael Myers and appropriating numerous goods and equipment owned by Myers without consent and with the purpose to deprive him thereof. The bond for Harvey and Robinson is $15,000 cash only on each count. Both are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 13th.

Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Glenn Voth of Trenton has been charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. His bond is $2,500, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court June 25th. Court documents accuse Voth of recklessly engaging in conduct that creates a substantial risk of serious physical injury by striking someone on the head with a large hammer causing a knot.