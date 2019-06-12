Five Points Alive and Main Street Trenton to host ‘Chalk on the Walk”

Individuals can use the asphalt as a canvas and create art with chalk at an event in downtown Trenton next week.

Five Points Alive and Main Street Trenton will hold “Chalk on the Walk” on June 21, 2019. Registration will take place at the Sesquicentennial Park gazebo from 9 to 10 o’clock that morning. Water-soluble chalk will be provided free to each registrant.

“Chalk time” will be held from 10 to 3 o’clock, with judging to follow. Cash prizes will be awarded at 3:30 in three age divisions: youth ages eight to 12, teens ages 13 to 17, and adults 18 and older. Concessions will be available at noon and 5 o’clock. If there is rain, the concessions will be moved to The Space.

Applications for “Chalk on the Walk” can be picked up at the Republican-Times Newspaper, Howard’s Department Store, or Vintage Vines. It is suggested the applications be submitted prior to June 21st at Vintage Vines or Howard’s, space is limited. Applications can also be submitted the day of “Chalk on the Walk” if space is available.

The Trenton Lions and Rotary clubs, as well as Citizens Bank and Trust, sponsor the event and interested parties may call 660-359-1446 for more information.