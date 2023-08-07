Grundy County sales tax collections surpass last year’s figures

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

After the first eight months of the calendar year, Grundy County’s sales tax collections have surpassed last year’s figures by $15,000.

To date, collections have exceeded $371,000 for each of the county’s three sales taxes. These include the county fund, the general fund—which directs money to the ambulance service—and law enforcement. The sales taxes collected from January through August for Grundy County are 2.5% higher than the same period last year.

For August alone, receipts in each category totaled more than $53,600. This marks an increase of approximately $7,200 compared to August of the previous year.

