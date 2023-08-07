Veteran members share insights into Rotary and local chapter at new member orientation

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Rotary Club held a new member orientation during its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3, in the BTC Bank community room.

Jackie Soptic led the business meeting, while Joe MacDonald offered the prayer. Michael Ormsby served as the sergeant at arms.

Several veteran club members provided insights into the Rotary and its local chapter. Topics covered included the history of the organization, details about the foundation and the Paul Harris Fellow award, as well as a brief overview of local club traditions. Those presenting the program were Phil Hoffman, Diane Lowrey, Chris Hoffman, Bruce Constant, Elizabeth Gibson, and Don Purkapile.

In other business, the club announced a change in the traditional visitation schedule. A joint District Governor visit encompassing clubs from Trenton, Chillicothe, Marceline, and Brookfield is slated for Sept. 21 at Pershing Park. This new approach replaces the usual individual club visits. Additionally, details about the district conference, set for November in Kansas City, were shared.

The program for the upcoming Aug. 10 meeting will feature Madi Cutsinger from the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center.

