Grundy County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19; Livingston and Mercer Counties report new cases as well

The Grundy County Health Department reports 15 new COVID-19 cases have been added since July 21st, bringing the total to 1,309. Of the 36 active cases, 14 involve residents between the ages of 40 and 64, 12 involve those from 20 to 39, eight involve those 19 or younger, and two involve residents at least 65.

The health department notes less than one percent of fully vaccinated Grundy County residents have gotten COVID-19. The office calls the vaccines the “best protection against severe illness.” The vaccines are free.

The Livingston County Health Center reports three COVID-19 cases have been added since July 22nd. There have been 2,073 total confirmed cases, and 31 are active.

One confirmed COVID-19 case has been added in Mercer County since July 16th. The health department reports there have been 179 confirmed cases and 182 probable cases. No cases are active. Nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

The health department reports it does not know of any Mercer County resident who has been tested for any COVID-19 variant due to the limited number of positive cases the county has.

The office notes a few breakthrough cases, totaling less than one percent of fully vaccinated residents.

The Mercer County Health Department has appointments available for COVID-19 vaccines each Thursday. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available for anyone at least 18 years old while supplies last.

There will be a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children at least 12 July 27th from 5 to 7 p.m. A second-dose clinic will be on August 17th.

Contact the Mercer County Health Department to schedule an appointment at 660-748-3630.

