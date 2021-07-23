Woman and child from Novinger injured in crash near Kirksville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a woman and a boy from Novinger sustained minor injuries when a pickup truck struck a minivan two miles west of Kirksville on Friday afternoon, July 23.

A private vehicle took the minivan driver, 31-year-old Samantha Sthole, and her seven-year-old passenger to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 50-year-old Traci Jones of Kirksville.

The truck traveled east on Highway 6 before it allegedly crossed the center line and hit the minivan. The van received extensive damage, and the pickup had moderate damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers and the child wore seat belts.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County Fire, and Adair County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene of the crash.

