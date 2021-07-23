Boil advisory remains in effect for Putnam County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The boil advisory for Putnam County remains in effect until further notice.

The order was issued July 9 after an interruption in the water treatment process resulted in the system exceeding the maximum turbidity level standard.

A representative from the Unionville Water System says the system will get water samples on July 26 and 27 and send them to Jefferson City to be tested. If the samples come back okay, the boil order for Putnam County might be lifted on July 29.

The City of Unionville provides water to the Putnam County Water Supply District.

Related