MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of July 26, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 26 through August 1.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.*

Business Route 71 – Pavement repair northbound from County Road 345 to County Road 344, July 26

U.S. Route 169 – Pavement repair from County Road 351 to Route E, July 27

Route B – Pavement repair from County Road 86 to County Road 87, July 28

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through July. This included intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route BB – CLOSED for a resurfacing project through August.

Route TT – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route A – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route Z – Resurfacing project through July. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route V – Resurfacing project through July. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route U – Resurfacing project through July. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route W– Resurfacing project through July. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route YY – Pothole patching from 180th Street to 160th Street, July 26

Route J – Pavement repairs, July 26 – 29

I-29 – Pothole patching from mile marker 107 to mile marker 104, south of Rock Port, July 28

Buchanan County

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14), through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing from the Missouri River to 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Guardrail work northbound over U.S. Route 36, July 26

22nd Street – CLOSED for a bridge repair project over U.S. Route 36, around-the-clock through 5 p.m. July 26

I-229 – Concrete replacement north and southbound from I-29 to 22nd Street, July 26 – 29

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through early August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Marshall Road to Gospel Road, July 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for culvert replacements from the Ray County line to Route A, July 27 – 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through mid-August.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Heath Lane to Blacksmith Avenue, July 26 – 27, 7 am. to 3 p.m., daily

Route E – Pothole patching from Route 11 to Route 5, July 26 – 29

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Blacksmith Avenue to Marshall Road, July 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Marshall Road to Bee Branch Avenue, July 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route 33 – Drainage work just south of County Road SE 240th, July 26

Route 33 – Drainage work 0.5 miles north of Route V, July 27

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work from Route C to I-35, July 26 – 27

Route K – Pothole patching, July 26 – 27

Route C – Driveway culvert replacement from I-35 to U.S. Route 69, July 28

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Cord Avenue to Elmwood Avenue, July 28, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from U.S. Route 36 to Route BB, July 28 – 30

Route 190 – Driveway culvert replacement from Granite Avenue to Harbor Avenue, July 29

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from U.S. Route 69 to I-35, July 26 – 28

Routes E & F – Pothole patching, July 26 – 30

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, through August.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 280th Street to 300th Street, July 26 – 27, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 305th Street to 315th Street, July 28, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 290th Street to 280th Street, July 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 315th Street to U.S. Route 136, July 30, 7 am. to 4 p.m.

Grundy County

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 6 to NE 40th Street, July 27, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 360th Street to 355th Street, July 26, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 355th Street to 350th Street, July 27, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through July. This included intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route Z – Resurfacing project through July. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route B – Pothole patching, July 26 – 28

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through early August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Turkey Creek Bridge, west of Brookfield, July 26 – Aug. 1

Route 11 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Boston Street to Helm Street, around-the-clock July 22 – 28

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through early August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route N – CLOSED for culvert repair from Route E to Fantail Avenue/Egret Avenue, July 26 – 30. This is an around-the-clock closure until repairs are complete.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Northwest Missouri State University’s intersection improvement project at Icon Road through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for Northwest Missouri State University’s intersection improvement project through July.

U.S. Route 136 – Lighting repair at the Route 46 intersection, July 27

Route YY – Pothole patching from Almond Trail to Route YY, July 27

Route 46 – CLOSED for culvert repairs from Glacier Road to Hallmark Road, 7 a.m. July 28 through 3 p.m. July 29. This is an around-the-clock closure.

Route M – CLOSED for pavement repairs, July 28, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Putnam County

Route AA – Pavement repair, July 26 – 30

Related