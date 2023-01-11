Grundy County officials to hold public hearing prior to adopting county budget

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Clerk Courtney Campbell and the Grundy County Commission will hold a public hearing before the adoption of the county budget.

The hearing will be at the courthouse in Trenton on January 24th at 9 am. The hearing will include General Revenue, Road and Bridge, and other funds included in the 2023 Grundy County budget.

The budget will be available for public viewing on the desk in the county clerk’s office starting January 17th.

The Grundy County Commission will meet with Mike Booth of the State Emergency Management Agency at the Grundy County Health Department on January 17th at 1:30 in the afternoon.

