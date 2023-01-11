Obituary & Services: Lori Ann Hanley

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Lori Hanley, 54, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics on Thursday, January 5, 2023, after a month-long stay.

Lori Ann Hanley was born January 13, 1968, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Linda Durbin and Dave Cranford. She was adopted by Eugene and Shirley (Yocum) Woods five days later. She grew up in Greenbush, Illinois, and graduated from high school in 1986 from Bushnell (Illinois) High School. She attended cosmetology school and worked in a salon for a number of years before returning to college at Carl Sandburg College to attain her LPN. Lori married Jack Hanley on August 17, 1996. They moved to Unionville, Missouri, in 2001, and Lori worked at the Care Center in Milan and Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri. She also drove a school bus for Putnam County R-1 Schools. Her later years were spent caring for her grandson, Oliver Valentine, whom she loved very deeply.

Lori was a person of determined spirit who was direct in her manner and loving and caring with those she loved. She had an outgoing personality and was fun to be around. She liked to do arts and crafts and was engaged in Diamond painting. She liked to play Bingo and liked to visit the beach at Galveston, Texas.

Lori is survived by her husband, Jack; her daughter, Amanda Hanley of Unionville; and her son, Matthew Whitlock, of Cameron, Missouri. She is also survived by her grandson, Oliver Valentine, and her father, Eugene Woods of Galesburg, Illinois. She is also survived by a stepson, Brent Hanley of San Antonio, Texas; a stepdaughter, Sherry (Marvin) Faught of Bushnell, Illinois; and three step-grandchildren, Summer Faught, and Jacob and Emma Ingersoll.

Lori was preceded in death by her biological parents, Linda Durbin and Dave Cranford; her mother, Shirley Woods; and a sister, Tara.

Funeral services for Lori will be at Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville, Missouri, at 11:00 am on Friday, January 13, 2023. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Cremation will follow later.

