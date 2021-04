Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors will hold a pre-construction meeting on April 7th.

The special meeting will be held at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments at 10 o’clock in the morning. The meeting will be closed to the public due to the pandemic, but the information will be available upon request.

A closed session is also planned to discuss legal action and employees.

