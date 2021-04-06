Audio: Parson’s pick for University of Missouri Board of Curators having an uphill battle in Missouri Senate

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The governor’s choice to serve on the University of Missouri System Board of Curators is having an uphill battle in the state Senate. Senators on both sides of the aisle blocked an attempt last week to consider the nomination of Todd Graves to the University of Missouri System Board of Curators. Graves, a former state Republican Party Chairman under former Governor Eric Greitens, reportedly ate up much of the party’s funding.

During a Capitol press conference, Governor Parson says he stands by his nominee.

Governor Parson says he is going to let the process play out.

Some Democrats say, Graves, who is from northwest Missouri’s Edgerton, has too many political ties to serve on the board.

Related