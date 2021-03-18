Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors hear presentation on retirement plan

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors heard a presentation about an employee retirement plan on March 16th. Jeff Pabst with the Missouri Local Government Retirement Employees System (LAGERS) also answered questions.

The board discussed the status of the energy project. Sunnyview Nursing Home Administrator Jerry Doerhoff noted the nursing home district is waiting on paperwork to be turned in to move forward with the project.

It was announced no positive COVID-19 cases were reported for residents or staff at Sunnyview in February.

Doerhoff reported a Valentine’s party was held in the last month. Tim Whitaker was crowned king, and Virginia Lynch was crowned queen.

