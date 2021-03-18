North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees meeting agenda to include room and board rates

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees will consider tuition and fees next week.

Room and board rates will be considered in the Board of Trustees meeting room/president’s office in the Frey Administrative Center on the campus in Trenton on March 23rd afternoon at 4 o’clock. That is an hour and a half earlier than usual.

Other items on the agenda include a new employee introduction, Head Start items, consideration of bids and purchases, and consideration of a four-day workweek. Personnel items are also to be discussed, including retirement, employment transfers, employments, a recommendation for emeritus status, and revised and new job descriptions.

An executive session is planned for March 23rd’s NCMC Board of Trustees meeting to discuss employees, legal action, and real estate.

