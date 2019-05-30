Grundy County Nursing Home Board of Directors approves room rate increases

The Grundy County Nursing Home Board of Directors approved a daily room rate increase this week.

The rate increase of $10.00 will go into effect July 1st for the nursing home and residential care apartments at Sunnyview. The new daily room rates will be $167 for private rooms and $162 for semi-private rooms. The residential care apartment daily room rate will be $105 for single unit A apartments, $108 for sing unit B, $123 for single unit C, and $190 for double unit apartments.

Sunnyview also offers daycare at a rate of $80 per day or $40 for a half day. After the daily room rate increase, Sunnyview’s rates will still be some of the lowest in the area.

The board accepted the lowest bid for propane for $1.15 per gallon from MFA Oil. The lowest bid was also accepted for trash for $675.54 per month from WCA. Hay bids were reviewed and rejected with the board to rebid for hay.

Sunnyview Administrator Donita Youtsey reported that the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will make a presentation to celebrate the nursing home’s 45 years in business and 50 years as a district the morning of June 14th at 10 o’clock.

An open house is planned for the afternoon of July 10th form 3:30 to 5:30 and several activities are planned for Nursing Aid Week the week of June 10th.