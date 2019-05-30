Trenton Economic Development Committee collaborates with North Central Missouri Development Alliance

The Trenton Economic Development Committee discussed projects with the North Central Missouri Development Alliance Wednesday evening.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports various ideas were shared about how to attract new businesses and help existing businesses. He says areas of possible development included Downtown Trenton, the Eastgate Shopping Center, the former Shopko building, the area around 28th Street and U. S. Highway 65, and the city property north of Trenton.

No recommendations were made for the city council and Urton noted city staff will research companies that assist communities with tax increment financing.

All four members of the Trenton Economic Committee attended the meeting including Chairperson Cathie Smith, Dave Mlika, Lou Fisher, and John Dolan.

Also attending were City Clerk Cindy Simpson, Mayor Linda Crooks, City Administrator Ron Urton, North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Micah Landes, and Main Street Trenton Executive Director Megan Derry.