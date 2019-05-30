NRCS providing emergency assistance for flood damage in 13 Missouri counties

Sponsors representing segments of state government can apply until July 19 for financial and technical assistance from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to repair flood damage in 13 Missouri counties.

Following a federal disaster declaration in response to severe storms and flooding that occurred from March 11 to April 16, NRCS State Conservationist J.R. Flores is making NRCS financial and technical assistance available to local sponsors for stabilizing and restoring eligible streams, drainage systems, and flood-control structures.

The eligible counties are Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray and Ste. Genevieve.

The assistance is available through NRCS’ Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWPP). It provides financial and technical assistance for levee repair, logjam removal, sediment removal from drainage ditches, and streambank stabilization near roads, bridges, and buildings. An EWPP project must have a local sponsor that is a legal subdivision of state government, such as cities, counties, levee districts and drainage districts. Sponsors must submit applications for assistance to NRCS by July 19.