Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee to hold exercise at Sunnyview

The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold a tabletop exercise focusing on helping long-term care facilities better prepare to respond in an emergency situation.

The exercise will be at Sunnyview Nursing Home of Trenton the morning of December 27th at 9 o’clock and will help Sunnyview and other facilities to meet regulatory requirements set forth by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Health and Senior Services.

RSVP to Emergency Response Planner Kelli Hillerman with the Grundy County Health Department at 359-4196.