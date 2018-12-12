Newtown-Harris celebrates Homecoming week

Newtown-Harris R-3 School is celebrating homecoming this week.

A spokesperson for the homecoming activities reports candidates includes seniors Brooklyn Middleton and Tim Metcalf, juniors Hannah Garcia and Ryan Metcalf, sophomores Lillian Fordyce and Coy Miller, freshmen Jaden Veatch and Ashton Meyer, eighth graders Louve Rainey and William Guardipe, and seventh graders Landry Oaks and Zack Cross.

Candidates will be introduced at an assembly Friday afternoon at 1:30 and crowned after the boy’s basketball game that evening.

An elementary school dance will be held after the game until 10 o’clock with a high school dance running from 10 o’clock to midnight.