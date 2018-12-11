Princeton Board of Education renews liability and property insurance

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the renewal of liability and property insurance Monday evening.

The insurance was renewed through CPSK and Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund for a total of $54,197. That is an increase from the previous year due to the district needing to insure additional buildings completed during construction projects.

The board approved adding baseball and girls golf for the 2019-2020 school year. Both are Grand River Conference Sports.

A Homeless Dispute Resolution policy was approved. The board received information regarding ACT scores of Princeton students.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the retirement of custodian Mark Middleton effective December 31st as well as Winter Cheer resignations from Christy Stockman and Ranae Shahan.

Trish Theiss was hired as an additional fourth through sixth-grade teacher for the spring semester.