North Mercer Board of Education renews healthcare and property insurance

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved healthcare coverage for next year and renewed property insurance at a meeting Monday evening.

Randy Arnold Insurance of Maryville was approved for health care with a total rate of $554.89 per month. That is an increase of $59 per month and an 11.9% increase. The district will pay 100% for the remainder of the fiscal year and discuss the benefit prior to teacher contracts in March. The board will consider a cap at a later date.

Property insurance through CPSK of Harrisonville was renewed for $35,807 for the year. That is an increase of $2,859 from last year due primarily to an increase in coverage for the school building. The board approved budget amendments.

The district annual report card will be sent home after the Department of Education gets all of the information online. It is a state mandate that the information is published and available to the public. The district report card will be mailed to every patron in the district.

The superintendent’s evaluation was handed out and will be reviewed at the January meeting.