Newtown-Harris Board of Education accepts easement agreement

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education accepted an easement agreement for sidewalk construction Monday evening.

The agreement for $1,400 was accepted following a presentation from the Missouri Department of Transportation on sidewalk construction through Newtown.

The board voted to jointly purchase a new popcorn machine with the Newtown-Harris Ball Association and the school district. The machine purchase will not exceed $300.

Missouri Consultants for Education was approved as the district provider for policies, regulations, and forms. The Food Service Code of Conduct Policy was also approved.

School board filing dates were set for December 11th through January 15th.

Kindergarten teacher Susanne Crawford talked about student growth and reading development. Music teacher Ethan Stewart reported progress has been made in the choir and band classes. Superintendent Doctor Kim Johnson complimented Stewart on the school’s Christmas concert.

Johnson said construction will begin this week on the breezeway from the gym to the preschool building. End of Course testing in the Government class will be Wednesday.

Principal Dustin Freeman gave updates on student activities and Missouri Assessment Program scores. He said Homecoming Activities began yesterday (Monday) and go through Friday.

Newtown-Harris high school girls will play in the High School Holiday Hoops in Trenton December 28th at noon, and the boys will play that afternoon at 1:40.

Christmas Break will begin the morning of December 20th at 11:35 and end January 3rd.