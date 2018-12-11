Laredo Board of Education approves school audit

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved the 2017-2018 school audit Monday evening.

The candidate filing period was set for the board election. Candidates may file for the April 2nd Municipal Election today (December 11th) through January 15th from 8 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The school office will be closed from the afternoon of December 21st at 1 o’clock to the morning of January 7th at 8 o’clock. It will also be closed for inclement weather.

Terms up for reelection are Sheila Thompson and Kristi Urich for three-year terms.

The board discussed a levy renewal for an operating tax. The eighth grade will travel to Springfield, Illinois April 26th.

No announcements were made from an executive session.