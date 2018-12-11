Jamesport Board of Education renews insurance policy

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved the renewal of its Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance policy with an optional umbrella policy.

Secretary Heather Turner reports the insurance will cost $39,442, which is an increase from last year. The umbrella policy will be paid later.

The board approved the school audit from Westbrook and Company, the senior trip as presented, and the purchase of cafeteria tables from Worthington District. Turner says the district is to get bids for the cafeteria tables. Surplus property was declared as presented.

No announcement was made from an executive session.