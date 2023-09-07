Grundy County included in Governor Parson’s federal disaster declaration request

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County is among 33 counties included in Governor Parson’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to severe weather from July 29 through Aug. 14.

The emergency management director for Grundy County, Glen Briggs, reports that the countywide damage estimate was $138,000. Most of the damage, he said, involved roads. Briggs noted that Grundy County has already spent around $25,000 on repairs, not including costs incurred by townships.

Briggs previously reported to KTTN on Aug. 11 that much of the damage in the second week of August occurred in the northern third of Grundy County.

