Obituary & Services: Ethan Sidney Prindle

Ethan Sidney Prindle, age 23, of Jamesport, MO, passed away on Wednesday morning, September 6, 2023, at University Health Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ethan was born on October 21, 1999, the son of Scott and Kristina (Williams) Jackson, in Trenton, MO. He graduated from Trenton High School in 2018 and was a member of the Old Scotland Church of Christ. Ethan worked for the Gallatin School District and, most recently, in maintenance at Walmart in Chillicothe. Known for his humor and joyful spirit, Ethan enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, working on cars, and playing video games in his free time. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Ethan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sidney Martin, and Gene and Lois Prindle; his mother, Kristina Williams; and a sister, Shelby Prindle. He is survived by his parents, Steven Prindle of Jameson, MO, and Scott Jackson (Stephanie) of Jamesport, MO; his grandparents, Julie Martin of Jamesport, MO, and Marvin and Barbara Jackson of Jamesport, MO; and siblings Drew Prindle of Gallatin, MO, Elizabeth Prindle of Jameson, MO, Olivia Prindle of Jameson, MO, Bradley Jackson of Jamesport, MO, Braxton Wilson of Trenton, MO, and Emmett Staniford of Springfield, MO. Aunts, uncles, and other extended family members also survive him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Stith Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Old Scotland Cemetery in Jameson, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. For more information, please call (660) 663-2117.

