Two area libraries benefit from American Library Association funding

Two area libraries are among the 240 in the country to receive grants through Round 1 of the American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities initiative. The recipients include Cameron Public Library and Marceline Carnegie Library.

The public, academic, and school libraries receiving the grants represent 43 states and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sixty-five percent of these libraries serve communities with fewer than 5,000 people. Eligibility was limited to communities with populations fewer than 25,000 and that are located at least five miles from an urbanized area.

One hundred libraries will receive $20,000 grants, while the rest will receive $10,000 grants.

The Accessible Small and Rural Communities grants are part of an initiative that will offer more than $7 million to small and rural libraries to increase the accessibility of facilities, services, and programs to better serve people with disabilities.

