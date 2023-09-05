Grundy County Highway 6 intersection improvement project begins next phase today

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An intersection improvement project on Grundy County Route 6 at the intersections of 30th Avenue and Route 146/W, located just west of Trenton, is scheduled to begin the next stage of Phase 2 construction at the Missouri Route 146/Route W intersection today, Tuesday, Sept. 5. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Phillips Hardy, Inc. to complete the project which is widening Route 6 and constructing dedicated left and right turn lanes.

The project is being constructed in two phases following the updated schedule:

Phase 1: 30 th Avenue intersection – complete.

Phase 2: Route 146 and W intersection – Work will switch to the eastbound lane of the intersection, and traffic will switch from the eastbound lane to the westbound lane on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The project is expected to be complete in mid-November.

Once the second phase of work is complete, the contractor will return to both intersections overlay them with the final lift of asphalt, and install permanent markings.

Route 6 will be narrowed to one lane. Traffic will be directed through the work zone by temporary traffic signals. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place throughout the project.

Access to and from Route W is closed. East and westbound traffic on Route 6 will still be able to access Route 146 to travel north towards Crowder State Park.

