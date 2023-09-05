Obituary & Services: Robert Wray “Bob” Leech

Robert Wray “Bob” Leech, 99, of Jefferson City, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Auburn Ridge Living Center, surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 14, 1924, in Maryville, Missouri, the son of the late Howard and Emelia (Zopf) Leech.

Bob graduated from Odessa High School in 1941, where he played in the second annual MO High School Football All-Star Game in Jefferson City.

Bob was united in marriage to Jeanne Bethel on June 28, 1946, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on August 15, 1995.

He attended Central Methodist College and later graduated from Michigan State University in 1951 with a degree in veterinary medicine.

Bob served his country in the United States Navy during World War II as a flight instructor.

He practiced in private veterinary clinics in Aurora, Nebraska; Warrensburg, Missouri; and Higginsville, Missouri. Bob finished out his career with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, retiring in 1987.

Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 223 in Higginsville, Missouri.

Survivors include his two daughters, Kristan Leech and Tammy (Jeff) Simmons, both of Jefferson City; four grandchildren, Lori Taber, Zac Leech, Dusty Simmons, and Mason Simmons; four great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, David (Susannah) Leech, of Chesterfield, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeanne; two sons, Philip Leech and Greg Leech; and one sister, Nancy Harding.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Legion or to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice.