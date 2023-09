Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission approved new flooring for Judge Steve Hudson’s office on the third floor of the courthouse in Trenton on September 5. Moore’s Home Center will remove the carpet and install vinyl planking at a cost of $3,507.26.

The Road and Bridge Department has completed work on Northeast 122nd Street west of Route NN, and the street has reopened. Southwest 86th Avenue is expected to remain closed until next week due to the installation of a new tube.

