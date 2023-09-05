Grundy County Senior Services Tax Fund Board sets tax levy for elderly residents

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Tax Fund Board set its tax levy at $0.05 per $100 of assessed valuation last month. Established in 2007, the tax aims to improve the health, nutrition, and quality of life for Grundy County residents who are at least 60 years old.

A board of directors is appointed by the Grundy County Commission. The Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Tax Fund Board considers requests for funding applications submitted by Grundy County organizations. It also decides which requests to approve for the coming year and what percentage of the collected funds each entity will receive.

This year, the entities recently received a second distribution of funds. The organizations are the North 65 Center, Green Hills Volunteers, the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County, Serve Link, OATS, the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri, and the Grundy County Health Department.

A legal notice for the 2024 request for funding application process is set to be published in the Trenton Republican Times.

For more information, contact Secretary/Treasurer Diana Hoppe at 660-359-1904.

