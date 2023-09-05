Officials at the Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany announce winners of the Cattle Show

The Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany celebrated its annual Cattle Show on Sunday, September 3, announcing winners across multiple categories.
Grand Champions and Reserves
- Grand Champion Bull: Makenzee Epperson
- Reserve Champion Bull: Kipton Thummel
- Grand Champion Female: Madelyn Thompson
- Reserve Champion Female: Nora McGaugh
- Grand Market Animal: Grady Woodcock
- Reserve Market Animal: Kade Dugan
Additional Awards
- County Beef Performance Animal: Kolton Graham
Herdsmanship and Showmanship
- Senior Beef Herdsmanship: Kenzie Milligan
- Junior Beef Herdsmanship: Colton Osborn
- Senior Beef Showmanship: Kade Dugan
- Intermediate Beef Showmanship: Nora McGaugh
- Junior Beef Showmanship: Kipton Thummel