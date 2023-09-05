Officials at the Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany announce winners of the Cattle Show

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany celebrated its annual Cattle Show on Sunday, September 3, announcing winners across multiple categories.

Grand Champions and Reserves

Grand Champion Bull : Makenzee Epperson

Reserve Champion Bull : Kipton Thummel

Grand Champion Female : Madelyn Thompson

Reserve Champion Female : Nora McGaugh

Grand Market Animal : Grady Woodcock

Reserve Market Animal: Kade Dugan

Additional Awards

County Beef Performance Animal: Kolton Graham

Herdsmanship and Showmanship

Senior Beef Herdsmanship : Kenzie Milligan

Junior Beef Herdsmanship : Colton Osborn

Senior Beef Showmanship : Kade Dugan

Intermediate Beef Showmanship : Nora McGaugh

Junior Beef Showmanship: Kipton Thummel

