Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on Friday, April 9 by appointment only.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose with the clinic scheduled to take advantage of the opening of Phase 3. Beginning on April 9, all Missouri adults will be eligible for vaccination regardless of age, health condition, or employment.

Call (660) 359-4196 to make an appointment or sign up using the GCHD online scheduling system, the link is available on the GCHD website.

Related