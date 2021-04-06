Brookfield Area Growth Partnership to sponsor online auction fundraiser

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Brookfield Area Growth Partnership will sponsor an online auction fundraiser to help promote, restore, and revitalize Main Street. The virtual auction will be from April 17th through 24th.

Items up for bidding will include airline tickets, Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia, outdoor equipment, a kayak, restaurant gift cards, jewelry, designer handbags, barbecue grills, spa baskets, and food baskets. There will also be a raffle featuring two field tickets for a Def Leppard concert a Kauffman Stadium of Kansas City in August, two Southwest Airlines round-trip tickets to anywhere in the United States, a diamond bar necklace, and a diamond tennis bracelet, and a Travis Kelce autographed Super Bowl football.

Register for the Brookfield Main Street—Main Attraction Virtual Auction and raffle at bidpal.net/mainattraction.

Contact the Brookfield Area Growth Partnership for more information about the event from April 17th through 24th by calling 660-258-7278.

Related