Lillian DesMarias Youth Library in Chillicothe announces return of “Wee Read Storytime”

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is happy to announce the return of “Wee Read Storytime” on April 13.

The storytime is geared for children up to the age of 5, but all are welcome. Storytimes will be held each Tuesday morning at 10 am. Space is limited so registration is required as the library will be practicing social distancing to make this gathering as safe as possible for all attendees. Registration will be open at 9 am on the Monday before each storytime.

For more information about this program and upcoming events, contact Jodi Moore at 660-646-0563 or email [email protected]

