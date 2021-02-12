Grundy County Health Department extends mask mandate for an additional 60 days

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department and Health Officer Elizabeth Gibson have extended the public health order requiring masks for 60 days beginning February 12th. The order originally went into effect on December 11th to limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order says persons at least 10 years old in Grundy County are required to wear face coverings or masks any time they are or will be in contact with others who are not household members. There are some exceptions, including while being outdoors or exercising indoors when able to social distance, while at home with other household members, when inside personal vehicles, while eating or drinking at a restaurant, and due to medical or mental conditions.

The order also says public facilities and businesses should post a sign at all entrances that face-coverings or masks are required to be worn inside.

The full text of the public health order can be found HERE.

Gibson says the county is “at a critical juncture,” as “the numbers are improving, and the vaccine is now available.” She adds that “it is too soon to relax our vigilance,” and “we must continue…precautions, so we keep making forward progress.”

The health department reports Grundy County is currently in Category 3: Serious Risk according to Governor Mike Parson’s Public Health Warning issued November 19th. This means the county’s PCR seven-day positivity rate is between five and nine percent using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention method, and the seven-day case rate per 100,000 is 10 to 99. The Show Me Strong Recovery Plan website shows Grundy County’s positivity rate was 6.1% from February 3rd through 9th, and its case rate per 100,000 was 41 during that time.

