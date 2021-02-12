Authorities report the arrest of two Trenton residents

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents on February 11th on probation violations.

Thirty-two-year-old Domanic James Lee Ratkovich was arrested on a capias warrant. His original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. His bond is $5,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Ratkovich of possessing methamphetamine in February 2019.

Thirty-four-year-old Cindy Gearin allegedly violated her probation on a felony charge of altering lottery tickets. Her bond is $3,500 cash only.

Court documents accuse Gearin of removing eight Missouri State Lottery scratch-off tickets from a display or dispenser that she had not purchased and scratched off the barcodes to determine winners in June 2018. She is accused of placing the losing tickets back into the display or dispenser to be sold at the 7th Heaven Convenience Store of Trenton where she was employed.

Ratkovich and Gearin are scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on March 11th.

