Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves moving district to a four-day schedule beginning next school year

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on Thursday evening, February 11th approved the district moving to a four-day week schedule beginning next school year. This came after a report from High School Principal Matt Rayl regarding a parent survey on a four-day week proposal. The school calendar and class schedules will be reviewed at next month’s meeting.

The board approved the addition of a preschool program to the elementary school beginning this fall. The administration was directed to prepare a schedule and information for the preschool to be presented at the next meeting.

Third Grade Teacher Sara Rayl’s resignation was accepted. High School English Instructor Dixon Munday’s resignation/retirement was also accepted. Both go into effect at the end of the school year.

A senior trip was approved for this year with a provision that it could be canceled if COVID-19 concerns increase.

The board approved requesting bids for mowing at the elementary and high schools.

There was a discussion about a cooperative agreement with Newtown-Harris. Grundy R-5 administration is to contact the Newtown-Harris administration to discuss the continuation of the coop with the same provisions as this year.

The board heard a report about the release of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding from the federal government. The amount available for Grundy R-5 is $236,509. A discussion was held on ways to spend the funding for the maximum impact on district programs.

There was also discussion about the need for a driver and general coordination of buses. The Highway Patrol inspection of buses will be at the Department of Transportation building near Trenton on March 3rd. The board talked about the possibility of a bus barn.

