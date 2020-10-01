Grundy County COVID-19 cases increase by 7 in 24-hours; DOC reports increased caseload at Western

The Grundy County Health Department reports the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 253.

That is an increase of seven cases from Wednesday, September 30th’s report, and up 202 from September 1st. One hundred eighty-nine of the cases have been confirmed, and 64 are probable. Sixty-three of the cases are active. There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 reported for Grundy County.

COVID-19 cases have increased at the Western Missouri Correctional Center of Cameron.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports 29 cases among offenders, which is an increase of four cases since Wednesday, September 30th. Twenty-six are active, and three have recovered. There are also 39 COVID-19 cases among staff, which is an increase of six. Twenty-six of those cases are active, and 13 have recovered.

