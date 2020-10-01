Chillicothe Police Department receives MIRMA grant

The Chillicothe Police Department reports it received a grant for $2,433 from the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association for an in-car camera.

Sergeant Jeremy Stephens authored the grant, which will assist with the cost of equipment when the department’s new patrol vehicles arrive.

The Chillicothe Police have applied for several grants and received them in the past several years to grow technologically and have better equipment for staff to better serve the community. The department plans to continue to apply for grants and use grant and city funds in the best way possible.

