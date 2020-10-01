Deliver His Message Ministries to host revival in Princeton

Deliver His Message Ministries will host a revival in Princeton.

Worship services will be held at the Princeton First Assembly of God Church on October 9th at 6:30, at the Princeton City Square Bandstand on October 10th at 5:30, and at the church again October 11th at 10:45 in the morning and 6 o’clock in the evening.

Pastor Mike Douthart says the services are provided at no cost, however, a free-will offering will be taken at each service. Those attending have the option of wearing a mask if they prefer to do so.

More information on the revival can be found on the DHM Ministries website on the DHM Ministries Facebook page, or by emailing deliverhismessage@gmail.com. Douthart can also be contacted at 660-748-4112.

