Livingston County Library to host adult pumpkin decorating contest

The Livingston County Library of Chillicothe will host its annual pumpkin decorating contest for adults.

The pumpkins should be created by the individuals or groups submitting them, and cutting into pumpkins is not allowed. Pumpkins of any size, shape, or color can be used.

The pumpkins must be submitted to the library by October 24th at 5 o’clock. Entries will remain on display for patrons to cast their votes on October 26th through 31st. The votes will be tallied and announced on November 2nd. Voting can also be done on Facebook.

Pumpkins can be picked up on November 2nd through 7th. Those not picked up will be disposed of.

Contact Kirsten Mouton at the Livingston County Library for more information at 660-646-0547.

